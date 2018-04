1 of 16 Istockphoto

Avoiding food traps

It happens to the best of us: We try to eat healthy Monday through Friday, but then blow it on the weekend.



"The structure of a weekday routine makes it easier to stick to a healthy eating plan, but on weekends there's less structure, and temptations are everywhere," says nutritionist Joy Bauer, MS, RD, author of Slim and Scrumptious: More Than 75 Delicious, Healthy Meals Your Family Will Love.



We like to think that our semi-saintly weekdays balance out weekend splurges, but you can easily eat up to 1,000 calories more per day, Bauer says. Here, three big weekend food traps, and how to avoid them.