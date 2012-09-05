How to Brighten Up Your Smile

Diana Cerqueira
September 05, 2012
Love your smile

Trying to brighten up your smile? We have just the thing for you. From whiter teeth to prettier lips, this beauty kit will give you an even more gorgeous grin.

Rinse cycle
Alcohol-free Kiss My Face Breath Blast Mouthrinse ($9.95; Whole Foods Market) keeps gums and teeth healthy with aloe and green tea.
Hint of tint

Dior Crème de Rose Lip Balm SPF 10 ($25) protects with shea butter and rose oil, and the soft pink tint is so sheer you don’t need a mirror to apply it!
Breath fix

Before brushing, glide a Supersmile Flexible Tongue Cleaner ($22 for six) over your tongue to lift bacteria that can cause bad breath. (Each cleaner lasts three months.)
Lip treat

Apply Sally Hansen Age Eraser Lip Treatment ($9.95) on and around lips after brushing. The silky serum has antiaging peptides and humectants that add moisture so lips look plump.
Germ zapper

Exposed bristles are like a petri dish for bathroom bacteria. After each use, store your brush in the Violight Zapi Toothbrush Sanitizer ($29.95), which has a UV light to kill germs—including the H1N1 virus.
Teeth-whitening hue

Slick on Korres Mango Butter Lipstick SPF 10 in Fuchsia ($18) to show off your smile. The cool pink color has subtle blue undertones that make teeth appear whiter, and the mango-butter formula softens lips.
Brightening trick

Coffee habit taking its toll? Stick minty-flavored Rembrandt Whitening Strips ($24.99) on your teeth 30 minutes a day (for one week) to lift surface stains and whiten your smile.
Stain buster

Some pastes contain synthetic ingredients, but Burt’s Bees Multicare Toothpaste ($4.99) fights cavities and prevents stains the natural way with cranberry extract and peppermint oil.

Look Fab in Photos
For the most flattering smile in pics, don’t say “cheese,” which forces a fake grin. Instead, think of something that makes you truly happy—your eyes will brighten and the corners of your mouth will rise naturally.

