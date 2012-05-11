Style Solutions: Help Me Look Long and Lean

1 of 7

Stacy's Tips

Stacy London shares style solutions for helping you look long and lean:



•When your legs look longer, you look taller. To visually lengthen your legs, choose high-waisted skirts and pants, empire-waist pieces, or dresses with a waistline above your natural waist.

•Elongate your neck by wearing dresses or tops with V-cut or scooped necklines and avoiding chunky necklaces, which ruin the lengthening effect.

•Keep accessories small. Anything oversize (sunglasses, bags, scarves) makes you look shorter.