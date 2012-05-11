Style Solutions: Help Me Look Long and Lean

Jennifer Goldstein
May 11, 2012
1 of 7

Stacy's Tips

Stacy London shares style solutions for helping you look long and lean:

•When your legs look longer, you look taller. To visually lengthen your legs, choose high-waisted skirts and pants, empire-waist pieces, or dresses with a waistline above your natural waist.
•Elongate your neck by wearing dresses or tops with V-cut or scooped necklines and avoiding chunky necklaces, which ruin the lengthening effect.
•Keep accessories small. Anything oversize (sunglasses, bags, scarves) makes you look shorter.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Charles Masters (all)

Perfectly proportioned dress

A deep V-neck and high cinched waist make this graphic-print dress a powerhouse for petites. Suzi Chin Maggy Boutique dress ($132)

3 of 7

Torso-stretching trench

Worn open, this coat creates a lean line. Closed and belted, it cinches above your natural waist, so legs look longer. Tommy Hilfiger Marlo Solid Trench in Raspberry ($140)
Advertisement
4 of 7

Pointy-toe pumps

Heels boost height, but these have a pointy toe to “lengthen your leg line,” according to London. Guess Carrie shoes ($90)
Advertisement
5 of 7

Mini bag

Avoid bags larger than a file folder. This pretty, pearlized one is roomy enough for necessities, but its smallish size won’t overwhelm you. Cole Haan Phoebe bag ($228)
Advertisement
6 of 7

Diminutive drop earrings

Unlike dangly chandelier earrings, these shortened sparklers elongate your neck. Roberta Chiarella Royal Ruffle Earrings ($42)
Advertisement
7 of 7

Undersized shades

These chic sunglasses are smaller than most retro stylesâ€”a perfect complement for your frame. Gucci sunglasses ($295)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up