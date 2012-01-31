Refreshing Low-Cal Cocktail Recipes

4 of 10 Health.com

Ginger Mocktail

By Brenna Cialini, Fairport, N.Y.



Ginger syrup amped this mocktail up a notch.



Ingredients: 2–3 oz. pomegranate or cranberry juice, 3–4 oz. any flavor seltzer or sparkling water (my favorite is lemon), 1 oz. ginger syrup, ice, orange or lemon peel for garnish



Directions: Ginger syrup: Peel thumb size piece of ginger. Slice into rounds. In a saucepan, mix 1 cup of raw or turbinado sugar and 1 cup water. Place it over high heat. Boil until the mixture has reduced by half. Remove from heat and let it come to room temperature. Strain ginger from syrup. Cut ginger into fine dice and dry. Use as candy bits or garnish on sweets.



In a tall shaker, add ice, juice, and ginger syrup. Stir. Add seltzer. If you’d like, twist orange or lemon peel into the shaker so that the essential oils are released into the drink.



Calories: 99