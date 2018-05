Your Secret to Happiness at Every Age

Depression spikes for women in their 40s, according to Ali Domar, PhD, director of the Domar Center for Mind/Body Health in Boston—and sleep trouble linked to hormone swings is a culprit for many of us. It’s a vicious cycle: Night sweats and hot flashes keep you up, and the ensuing fatigue hikes depression and stress, which can worsen the night sweats. You can break the pattern by doing a cardio workout —anything you find fun—at least three times a week. Don't give up if you don't get an instant mood boost: The benefits kick in only after you've stuck with it for a while.