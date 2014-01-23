10 Items or Less: Common Grocery Items Get a Healthy Makeover

2 of 11 Getty Images

Granola

“Granola has a heavier weight than cereal because it is baked with added honey, sugar, and oil,” says Flipse. Though it can contain whole grains, normally a 1/4 cup serving contains between 130–150 calories.



Instead, Flipse recommends using granola like a condiment, sprinkling it on top of yogurt or mixing it with lower calorie cereal.



When selecting a granola, inspect the ingredient list and look for those made with whole grains. If it includes three or more types of sugar (honey, molasses, and brown sugar, for example), put the bag back on the shelf. If these sugars were added together, they would be the first ingredient on the list.