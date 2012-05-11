Small Changes Yield Big Health Results

1 of 4 Istock Photo (all)

Switch it up

We'd all like to swear off white flour, take up Bikram yoga, or otherwise overhaul our habits. But you don’t need a total revamp to get healthier. Watch what happens when you make these little switches to your everyday routines.



Instead of: Editing yourself

Start: Letting it out

•When you feel mistreated at work or irritated by an in-law, speak your mind. Stifling your anger increases your risk of a heart attack, a Swedish study suggests. Notice we didn’t say blow up—say what you must, as diplomatically as possible. Too angry for that? Find a quiet place and drop a few f-bombs first (a recent study from the United Kingdom found that swearing brings relief), and then have the talk.