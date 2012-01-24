Can Supplements Ease Menopause Symptoms?

3 of 12 Getty Images

Dong quai

What it is: An herb, also known as Chinese angelica, that is said to mimic estrogen in the body.



The evidence: The use of dong quai for menopause symptoms has not been studied extensively, and the results have largely been negative. A controlled trial conducted in 1997 found that dong quai was no better than placebo in treating symptoms such as hot flashes; more recently, a 2008 study in Hong Kong found no significant difference from a placebo in the treatment of menopausal symptoms.



The bottom line: Claims that dong quai acts like estrogen in the body are not supported by research.