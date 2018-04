A lackluster bowl of lettuce can leave your stomach growling minutes later. Luckily, these eight hunger-fighting salad recipes are packed with enough protein and fiber to satisfy you for hours.



Adobo-Marinated Grass-Fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad



Filling grass-fed beef is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and tastes fantastic with this cilantro and citrus marinade.



Ingredients: Steak, orange juice, lime juice, adobo seasoning, cilantro, garlic, corn, olive oil, jícama, spinach, roasted red peppers, avocado, queso fresco



Calories: 386



Try this recipe: Adobo-Marinated Grass-Fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad