Fit at Every Level: 3 Steps to Amazing Legs

8 of 10

Advanced

Split-Squat



Stand 3–4 feet in front of a chair, facing away from it. Place the top of your right foot on the seat and extend your arms forward, palms pressed together. With most of your weight on your front leg, bend your front knee until left thigh is parallel to the floor and right knee is reaching toward the floor (as shown). Pause, then rise back up.



Do 6–8 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.