The 7 Lows in Women's Health

The need for a Plan C

In 2004, at an Eckerd pharmacy in Texas, a pharmacist refused to fill a sexual-assault-victim’s prescription for Plan B emergency contraception because it "violated his morals." (To prevent pregnancy, the drug must be taken within 72 hours of intercourse; the woman was able to fill her prescription at a Walgreens later that evening.) All three of the Eckerd pharmacists were later fired for violating the patient’s rights. But this was just one of a spate of cases involving pharmacists who refused to dispense the legal drug because they view the Plan B pill as an abortifacient.