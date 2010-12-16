Medicinal Marijuana by State

Research shows that marijuana may relieve symptoms of certain chronic illnesses.
It has been proven to treat nausea, vomiting, and lack of appetite, and it may also ease pain. Marijuana is illegal in the U.S., but certain states allow it to be used as medical treatment. Here’s a state-by-state guide to medical marijuana use.
Image: The dark green represents states that allow medicinal marijuana. Light green represents states with marijuana-friendly laws or pending legislation. Alaska and Hawaii (not pictured) allow medicinal marijuana.
Alaska
Year passed: 1998
Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 6 plants (3 mature)
Though only 15 states currently allow medicinal marijuana, other states have legislation in the works or marijuana-friendly laws. These states include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland (allows a medical-use defense in court), Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia.
There have also been petition drives in South Dakota and Florida, but nothing has been added to their state ballots.
