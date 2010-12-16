Medicinal Marijuana by State

December 16, 2010
Smoking pot for your health?

Research shows that marijuana may relieve symptoms of certain chronic illnesses.

It has been proven to treat nausea, vomiting, and lack of appetite, and it may also ease pain. Marijuana is illegal in the U.S., but certain states allow it to be used as medical treatment. Here’s a state-by-state guide to medical marijuana use.

Adapted from research by procon.org

Image: The dark green represents states that allow medicinal marijuana. Light green represents states with marijuana-friendly laws or pending legislation. Alaska and Hawaii (not pictured) allow medicinal marijuana.

Alaska

Year passed: 1998

Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 6 plants (3 mature)

Some approved conditions: Cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis

Fee: $25 ($20 renewal)
Arizona

Year passed: 2010

Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 12 plants*

Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, Crohn's disease, Alzheimer's disease, chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures

Fee: Not yet determined

*Patients can grow up to 12 plants if they live more than 25 miles from the closest dispensary.
California

Year passed: 1996

Possession limit: 8 oz. usable; 18 plants (6 mature)*

Some approved conditions: AIDS, anorexia, arthritis, cancer, chronic pain, migraines, seizures, severe nausea

Fee: $33–$66, depending on Medi-Cal status

*Exceptions to the guidelines can be made if patients have a physician’s note stating they need more.
Colorado

Year passed: 2000

Possession limit: 2 oz. usuable; 6 plants (3 mature)

Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, persistent muscle spasms, severe pain, severe nausea, seizures

Fee: $90
Hawaii

Year passed: 2000

Possession limit: 3 oz. usable; 7 plants (3 mature)

Some approved conditions: Cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis

Fee: $25
Maine

Year passed: 1999

Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 6 plants

Some approved conditions: Alzheimer’s, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, nausea or vomiting as a result of AIDS or cancer chemotherapy

Fee: $100 ($75 for Medicaid patients)
Michigan

Year passed: 2008

Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 12 plants

Some approved conditions: Alzheimer’s, Lou Gehrig’s disease, cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, severe and chronic pain

Fee: $100 ($25 for Medicaid patients)
Montana

Year passed: 2004

Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 6 plants

Some approved conditions: Cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, severe and chronic pain

Fee: $25 ($10 renewal)
Nevada

Year passed: 2000

Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 7 plants (3 mature)

Some approved conditions: AIDS, cancer, glaucoma, conditions that produce weight loss and loss of appetite, severe nausea or pain

Fee: $150 (plus $15–$42 in additional fees)
New Jersey

Year passed: 2010

Possession limit: 2 oz. usable*

Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory bowel disease (including Crohn’s disease), Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, seizure disorder, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea or vomiting

Fee: Not yet determined

*Exceptions to the guidelines can be made if physicians specify that patients needs more.
New Mexico

Year passed: 2007

Possession limit: 6 oz. usable; 16 plants (4 mature)

Some approved conditions: Cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, intractable nausea/vomiting, Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe chronic pain, severe anorexia

Fee: None
Oregon

Year passed: 1998

Possession limit: 24 oz. usable; 24 plants (6 mature)

Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, seizures, severe pain

Fee: $100 ($20 for low-income users)
Rhode Island

Year passed: 2006

Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 12 plants

Some approved conditions: Alzheimer’s, cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, seizures, severe nausea

Fee: $75 ($10 for Medicaid and Social Security applicants)
Vermont

Year passed: 2004

Possession limit: 2 oz. usable; 9 plants (2 mature)

Some approved conditions: Cancer, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, diseases that cause weight loss and nausea

Fee: $50
Washington

Year passed: 1998

Possession limit: 24 oz. usable; 15 plants

Some approved conditions: Anorexia, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis

Fee: No state registration
States with pending legislation

Though only 15 states currently allow medicinal marijuana, other states have legislation in the works or marijuana-friendly laws. These states include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland (allows a medical-use defense in court), Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

There have also been petition drives in South Dakota and Florida, but nothing has been added to their state ballots.

