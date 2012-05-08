8 Salty Treats Under 80 Calories

May 08, 2012
Snack time

Got a salty craving you just can't shake? Don't reach for those potato chips—we've got 8 savory snacks that are big on flavor but easy on the waistline.

60 Calories

Good Karmal Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
67 Calories

2 small slices of cantaloupe wrapped in prosciutto
71 Calories

1/4 cup roasted pumpkinseeds
74 Calories

5 Alexia Sweet Potato Julienne Fries with 3/4 tablespoon ketchup
48 Calories

1 1/2 cups Orville Redenbacher’s Natural Lime & Salt Gourmet Popping Corn
5 Calories

1 half-sour pickle
72 Calories

Skinny margarita shot:

1 ounce tequila, 1 ounce lime juice, sea salt on rim, lime-slice garnish
61 Calories

1/2 ounce Parmesan cheese drizzled with 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

