8 Salty Treats Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Salty Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
May 08, 2012
1 of 8
Snack time
Got a salty craving you just can't shake? Don't reach for those potato chips—we've got 8 savory snacks that are big on flavor but easy on the waistline.
60 Calories
Good Karmal Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
2 of 8
67 Calories
2 small slices of cantaloupe wrapped in prosciutto
3 of 8
71 Calories
1/4 cup roasted pumpkinseeds
4 of 8
74 Calories
5 Alexia Sweet Potato Julienne Fries with 3/4 tablespoon ketchup
5 of 8
48 Calories
1 1/2 cups Orville Redenbacher’s Natural Lime & Salt Gourmet Popping Corn
6 of 8
5 Calories
1 half-sour pickle
7 of 8
72 Calories
Skinny margarita shot:
1 ounce tequila, 1 ounce lime juice, sea salt on rim, lime-slice garnish
8 of 8
61 Calories
1/2 ounce Parmesan cheese drizzled with 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
