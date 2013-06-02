How to Get Flat Abs Fast

1 of 4 Chris Fanning

Belly-blasters

Transform your middle with this fun stability-ball workout from exercise physiologist and fitness DVD star Amy Dixon, based on her Global Conditioning class at Equinox Fitness in Century City, California. These moves hit every major ab muscle. Perform three sets of each move resting 30 seconds between sets. Do them three times a week (for 20 minutes total), plus 45 minutes of moderate to intense cardio three times per week, and trim 2 belly inches in 4 weeks.



Lateral Lunge with Figure 8

A. (top right) Stand with feet together, holding a stability ball in front of your body with arms bent. Step right foot out to the side and bend the knee to 90 degrees (don't let it go past your toes); both feet should still be facing forward. At the same time, hinge and twist at hips to bring ball down to the outside of right knee.



B. (inset, lower left) As you push off with your right foot to return to starting position, lift the ball up and over your right shoulder to finish the first half of the figure 8. Repeat the lunge and ball movement on the other side to complete the figure 8; that's 1 rep. Do 15 reps.



Trainer tip: Concentrate on making the ball movement fluid.