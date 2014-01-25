An Easy Mardi Gras Meal

January 25, 2014
1 of 5 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Cheese Dip With Crawfish

Mardi Gras is about indulgence—rich, fatty foods, and plenty of alcohol. But no one wants that indulgence to show up in her skinny jeans. Try these five traditional Cajun and Creole specialties that rely on spices to provide mouthwatering, low-cal flavor.

This savory bowl of Cajun spice adds a little something extra to your typical cheese dip. Crawfish are a New Orleans specialty, but you can also substitute shrimp.

Ingredients: Butter, onion, garlic, crawfish, light processed cheese, cans of tomatoes and green chiles, green onions, tortilla chips

Calories: 115

Try this recipe: Cheese Dip With Crawfish
2 of 5 Karry Hosford

Cajun Scallops

Simple and packed with seasoning, these scallops can be served as an appetizer or entree. Plus scallops are rich in hearty-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients: Olive oil, red onions, Cajun seasoning, butter, garlic, scallops, hot sauce

Calories: 225

Try this recipe: Cajun Scallops
3 of 5 Oxmoor House

Jambalaya Stew

This recipe packs a spicy kick with chili powder, hot sauce, and garlic. It will ease your craving for Creole cooking, but it may also boost your calorie burn. Studies show that spicy foods may increase your metabolism.

Ingredients: Tomatoes, green bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning, chili powder, hot sauce, garlic, bay leaf, instant rice, tomato sauce, kidney beans, okra

Calories: 151

Try this recipe: Jambalaya Stew
4 of 5 Southern Living

Traditional King Cake

Full disclosure: This recipe isn't healthy. However, if you eat the other figure-friendly Mardi Gras recipes, then you can afford a small slice of this decadent tradition. Use low-fat dairy products if you'd like to cut down on the calorie count.

Ingredients: Sour cream, sugar, butter, dry yeast, eggs, bread flour, ground cinnamon, powdered sugar, lemon juice, vanilla extract, milk, sugar sprinkles

Calories: 210 (approximate)

Try this recipe: Traditional King Cake
5 of 5 thebar.com

Hurricane

Pour yourself something tall and strong—this refreshing Hurricane. Justify this splurge by remembering that mango and passion fruit juice are rich in vitamin C.

Ingredients: Spiced rum, dark rum, passion fruit juice, mango juice, sweet and sour mix, lime

Calories: 222 (approximate)

Try this recipe: Hurricane

