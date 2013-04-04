Tantalizing Low-Cal Teatime Treats

Dissatisfied with ho-hum or high-calorie snack options? Take a relaxing retreat with this classic pairing of soothing hot tea and scrumptious cookies. We've got six simple solutions that are sure to satisfy your taste buds without piling on the pounds.
Lavender Tea and Lemon Treat Sweeten up your afternoon with this delicious and dunkable combo. The sweet cookie and sour zest flirt with fragrant lavender tea for a treat that wakes up the senses. And this match is not without its health perks: the oil in lavender has been shown to calm the mind and body, while lemon's tangy scent is an au naturel energy booster. Best of all, this tasty duo is only 60 calories.
Earl Grey Tea and Shortbread Cookie
The citrusy bergamot in Earl Grey pairs perfectly with cakey shortbread for a quintessential English snack.
Chai Tea and Orange Wafer
This combo is practically a no-brainer: chai's warming spices (cardamom, cinnamon, clove, and ginger) play up orange's sweetness.
English Breakfast Tea and Oatmeal–Chocolate Chip Cookie
Smoky and robust, English breakfast tea is well-suited to this chocolatey homemade favorite.
Rooibos Tea + Almond Biscotti
Counter the natural fruity-sweetness of this caffeine-free South African staple with nutty, dense biscotti.
Mint Tea and Baklava
Honeyed, flaky baklava, a Turkish specialty, gets a refreshing lift from mint tea.
