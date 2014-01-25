8 Rich Desserts for 300 Calories or Less

Chocolate may not be an aphrodisiac (you'd have to eat about 25 pounds of it to alter your mood), but it does make a decadent finish to a romantic meal. Try these eight recipes, which provide the rich flavor of chocolate with plenty of room for after-dinner activities.
Chocolate Decadence
The simplicity of this dessert makes it perfect for a beginner chef. It uses ingredients you're likely to have on hand to create a rich, sumptuous treat for two.
This light dessert gives you the right amount of sweetness, without breaking your calorie bank. Perfect for those wanting a light finish to a romantic meal, these tarts are perfectly portioned and look restaurant-worthy.
Perfect to be brought to a party, or served at a dinner for two, these almond-flavored bites will satisfy your sweet tooth. And to create the perfect crunch, be sure to beat the egg whites until they have the consistency of marshmallow cream.
This recipe lets a store-bought candy (chocolate-covered toffee bars) do all the work in making a chewy chocolate bite. Best served with coffee (or a nightcap), these small treats are just the right amount of sweetness.
These flourless chocolate cakes are as rich as a restaurant dessert, but they're made with a fraction of the fat and no dairy butter. The gooey chocolate filling provides the perfect contrast to the nutty pistachio–based cream sauce.