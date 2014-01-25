8 Rich Desserts for 300 Calories or Less

January 25, 2014
What you really want

Chocolate may not be an aphrodisiac (you'd have to eat about 25 pounds of it to alter your mood), but it does make a decadent finish to a romantic meal. Try these eight recipes, which provide the rich flavor of chocolate with plenty of room for after-dinner activities.

Chocolate Decadence

The simplicity of this dessert makes it perfect for a beginner chef. It uses ingredients you're likely to have on hand to create a rich, sumptuous treat for two.

Ingredients: Sugar, milk, unsweetened cocoa, butter, unsweetened chocolate, flour, vanilla extract, an egg, chocolate chips

Calories: 315

Try this recipe: Chocolate Decadence
2 of 8

Chocolate Chunk Bread Puddings

A light chocolate coating adds a rich flavor without packing in a lot of fat. Boost antioxidants (and add a bit of color) by topping with raspberries or strawberries.

Ingredients: Hawaiian sweet bread, sugar, unsweetened cocoa, Kahlúa, vanilla extract, an egg, semisweet chocolate, fat-free whipped topping, milk

Calories: 319

Try this recipe: Chocolate Chunk Bread Puddings
3 of 8

Raspberry-Topped Amaretto Tarts

This light dessert gives you the right amount of sweetness, without breaking your calorie bank. Perfect for those wanting a light finish to a romantic meal, these tarts are perfectly portioned and look restaurant-worthy.

Ingredients: Vanilla wafer cookie crumbs, butter, sugar, milk, cornstarch, an egg, amaretto, vanilla extract, raspberries

Calories: 307

Try this recipe: Raspberry-Topped Amaretto Tarts
4 of 8

Chocolate Fudge Pie

Make this dessert the night before, and let the smooth chocolaty flavors melt in your mouth. Low-fat dairy products keep it guilt-free without compromising the creamy texture.

Ingredients: Refrigerated pie dough, brown sugar, unsweetened cocoa, flour, milk, light-colored corn syrup, butter, vanilla extract, eggs, whipped topping

Calories: 272

Try this recipe: Chocolate Fudge Pie
5 of 8

Chocolate-Dipped Almond Meringues

Perfect to be brought to a party, or served at a dinner for two, these almond-flavored bites will satisfy your sweet tooth. And to create the perfect crunch, be sure to beat the egg whites until they have the consistency of marshmallow cream.

Ingredients: Eggs, cream of tartar, sugar, almond extract, bittersweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate chips

Calories: 48

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Almond Meringues
6 of 8

Chocolate-Raspberry Tiramisu

This is a nontraditional way to make tiramisu, but it's just as delicious as your old favorite. Eliminating whipping cream keeps this light, luscious, and likely to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients: Powdered sugar, mascarpone cheese, raspberry-flavored liqueur, fat-free cream cheese, unsweetened cocoa, ladyfingers, raspberries

Calories: 348

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Tiramisu
7 of 8

Chocolate-Toffee Puffs

This recipe lets a store-bought candy (chocolate-covered toffee bars) do all the work in making a chewy chocolate bite. Best served with coffee (or a nightcap), these small treats are just the right amount of sweetness.

Ingredients: Eggs, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, unsweetened cocoa, chocolate-covered toffee bars

Calories: 52

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Toffee Puffs
8 of 8

Chocolate Lava Cakes With Pistachio Cream

These flourless chocolate cakes are as rich as a restaurant dessert, but they're made with a fraction of the fat and no dairy butter. The gooey chocolate filling provides the perfect contrast to the nutty pistachio–based cream sauce.

Ingredients: Dry-roasted pistachios, sugar, unsweetened cocoa, eggs, bittersweet chocolate, baking powder, vanilla extract, milk, powdered sugar

Calories: 232

Try this recipe: Chocolate Lava Cakes With Pistachio Cream

