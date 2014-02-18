5 of 5

Combat a cold

At the first sign of the sniffles, try this get-well trick from Gowsala Sivam, PhD, of Bastyr University in Kenmore, Washington. Microwave 2 cloves unpeeled garlic for 25 seconds; let it cool, then peel off the skin and eat. Garlic’s sulfur compounds likely boost the immune system and help fight infection, Sivam says.



Let it bloom:

Plant garlic next to your rose bushes to naturally repel pests.