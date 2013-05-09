4 Meals for Mind and Body

These tasty eats will boost your mood, up your love life, and help you burn fat without trying.Salmon is a great source of mood-boosting omega-3 DHA fatty acids, and spinach is packed with magnesium, which has a relaxing effect and helps lower blood pressure. Get your fill of walnuts—they are a natural source of melatonin, which can help you get a better night's sleep.makes you happy and calm all for just 420 calories and 35g of heart-healthy fats.