6 of 16 Getty Images

Extended-cycle pill : Who can try it?

Women who really loathe their periods.



If you suffer from severe PMS, or if your period exacerbates an existing condition such as endometriosis or anemia, these pills may be your new best friend.



Two brands, Seasonale and Seasonique, allow you to go three months without menstruating—you’ll have just four periods a year.



Another brand, Lybrel, stops periods for an entire year, but you do have to take a pill every day, year-round. Like combo pills, all of these contain estrogen and progestin.