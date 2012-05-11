The Perfect Haircut with Benefits

5 of 5 Istock Photo

What’s your most flattering hair color?

The right shade can perfect your complexion even better than a fancy foundation. “If you’re one of those women whose skin tends to look red, you want a cool, neutral shade for balance,” says Eva Scrivo, owner of Eva Scrivo, a salon in New York City. If your skin is more likely to look sallow or dull, “warm colors like golds, reds, and caramels add back the glow.”



If you’re not sure or you just want an antiaging boost, try adding high-lights to brighten up or use a permanent dye to lift your color one shade (say, from medium brown to light brown).