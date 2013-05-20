Chocolate for Every Personality

Everyone who knows me is well aware that I’m an unabashed Sex and the City freak. I work the phrase, “It’s just like that time on Sex and the City when…” into nearly every conversation possible. I’m absolutely looking forward to the second movie, even if the trailers do leave something to be desired.
And to show my support for the girls this Valentine’s Day, I’ve decided to find a fabulous box of chocolate to go with each of the lovely ladies' personalities.
Advertisement
2 of 5
If she’s a Carrie
Part journalist, part fashion plate, part philosopher, Carrie is definitely the most eclectic girl of the bunch. She’s trendy yet sentimental, whimsical yet modern, so you need a chocolate box that caters to all facets of her personality.
Lucky for all the Carries out there, Charles Chocolates has a collection that includes their nut, praline, and caramel-filled chocolates. Inside the retro heart you’ll find peanut butter–filled butterflies, fleur de sel caramels, almond clusters, marzipans, and more. Find this 20-piece assortment ($36) at charleschocolates.com and select stores nationwide.
3 of 5
If she’s a Samantha
All the sex kittens out there finally have a chocolate collection to call their own. From the trendsetting Vosges chocolate company comes the Sweet Coquette. Before your lips touch the first truffle, you know you’re in for a titillating experience by the French tickler-esque leather whip and fishnet ribbon adorning the lid. And indeed, this is no ordinary Valentine’s Day selection.
All of the flavors are designed around an aphrodisiac ingredient, such as Kumamoto oysters, chiles, and pumpkin seeds (see me discuss natural libido boosters on the CBS Early Show). The whip box will run you a hefty $90, but the same chocolates without the sexy package (you still get a heart-shaped box) are just $45. Pick up a box for your naughty girl at vosgeschocolates.com
Advertisement
4 of 5
If she’s a Miranda
Fancy packaging and cute names don’t impress this gal. Mirandas just want no-nonsense, quality chocolate. And that’s exactly what Askinosie delivers. For a very reasonable $24, you can get your Miranda a Single Origin box with four chocolate bars. Three are dark chocolate (with at least 70% cocoa solids), and the fourth is my fave—the Dark Milk Chocolate Bar with fleur de sel. Order at askinosie.com.
Advertisement
5 of 5
If she’s a Charlotte
Traditional and kind-hearted, all the Charlottes out there will appreciate the Black Heart collection from Norman Love Confections. Each of the truffle hearts is made from single origin dark chocolate from the world’s premium growing regions: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, and Madagascar.
So even if you can’t take your Charlotte anywhere more exotic than your living room, she can still be transported to someplace exciting. A five-piece box runs $15, the 10-piece is $25, and the generous 15-piece box is $35. A portion of the sales from the Black Heart Limited Edition will be contributed via the Boston Red Sox Foundation to the American Heart Association.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.