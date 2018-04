26 Easy Meals for Families

Sure, eating meals as a family provides a wide range of benefits. Research shows it boosts kids' grades, leads to healthier eating habits, and (believe it or not) helps relieve parental stress. But making time to prepare, cook, and sit down to a delicious dinner can be difficult, especially when each family member has a busy schedule of his and her own. That's where these easy recipes come in to play. They require minimal prep, so you can spend dinner chatting it up with your loved ones—not slaving over the stove.

Whether you're serving up a braised fish meal full of vitamins and antioxidants or dishing out a kid-friendly favorite (hello, pizza!), these 26 recipes have a few things in common: they're easy to prepare and packed with flavor. Plus, we offer enough pizza and pasta dishes to keep the kids happy, yet offer interesting twists on old favorites will appeal to moms and dads, too.