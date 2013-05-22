Dating Dilemmas: 8 Tips for Telling Your Partner a Health Secret

7 of 9 Getty Images

Know when to give your partner space

Even if you deliver a snag-free speech, it’s possible there could be an awkward moment. “(If that happens), say, ‘I can tell by your expression that this is a lot to digest and I completely understand, and I’ll give you the time and space to do that,’” Sussman says.



Then, offer some physical distance but stay in contact, Davis says. “Give them the following day to breathe and think,” she suggests. “Call them on the third day if they haven’t reached out to you. Let them know that they are still on your mind and you can’t wait to see them again.”



