9 Cajun Super Bowl Recipes

January 25, 2014
Bites from the bayou

Cheer on your favorite New Orleans team this Super Bowl with an homage to Cajun and Creole recipes. They're low-cal, packed with flavor, and taste great with an ice-cold beer.

Cajun Shrimp and Catfish

This creamy dish contains lean protein in the form of shrimp and catfish. Plus, you'll get a dose of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Ingredients: Buttermilk, blackening seasoning, catfish fillets, butter, green onions, mushrooms, parsley, shrimp, light Alfredo sauce, chicken broth, Parmesan cheese, long-grain rice

Calories: 382

Try this recipe: Cajun Shrimp and Catfish
Muffuletta

This popular New Orleans sandwich originated in the famous French Quarter and contains plenty of fiber-rich veggies.

Ingredients: Italian dressing, eggplant, Vidalia onions, yellow squash, red bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, pimiento-stuffed olives, thyme, French bread, provolone cheese, salami

Calories: 384

Try this recipe: Muffuletta
Louisiana Goulash

This goulash is a low-fat, spice-infused version of your favorite jambalaya.

Ingredients: Tomatoes, celery, onion, paprika, thyme, sage, red pepper, Cajun seasoning, andouille sausage, chicken broth, garlic, long-grain brown rice, medium shrimp

Calories: 245

Try this recipe: Louisiana Goulash
Creole Tomato Salad

Tomatoes are an important ingredient in the Creole cooking of New Orleans, and this composed salad puts their fresh flavor to use.

Ingredients: Ripe tomatoes, Vidalia onions, fresh mint, fresh chives, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic

Calories: 73

Try this recipe: Creole Tomato Salad
Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice

Brown rice adds a boost of fiber, while orange bell peppers add a hint of sweetness to this spicy recipe.

Ingredients: Peanut oil, onion, orange bell peppers, zucchini, Cajun seasoning, chicken broth, chicken sausage, large shrimp, brown rice, parsley

Calories: 369

Try this recipe: Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice
Creole Red Snapper

Top this cholesterol-lowering fish with peppers, onions, and mix of Creole flavors.

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, basil, hot sauce, red snapper fillets, garlic

Calories: 228

Try this recipe: Creole Red Snapper
Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice

This is the ultimate recipe in thriftiness and convenience. Plus the long, slow cooking time coaxes all the flavor from the sausage into the beans for a mild yet savory dish.

Ingredients: Dried red kidney beans, onion, green bell pepper, celery, thyme, paprika, red pepper, smoked sausage, one bay leaf, garlic, long-grain rice, green onions

Calories: 413

Try this recipe: Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice
Sausage and Chicken Gumbo

This recipe is perfect for your friends who don't eat seafood. We skip the shrimp, but keep all the authentic gumbo flavor.

Ingredients: Rice, flour, vegetable oil, chopped onion, green bell pepper, okra, celery, garlic, thyme, red pepper, chicken breasts, turkey kielbasa, diced tomatoes, chicken broth

Calories: 369

Try this recipe: Sausage and Chicken Gumbo
Chicken-Sausage Jambalaya

This jambalaya recipe mixes both French and Spanish influences to create a filling meal in a bowl.

Ingredients: Chicken breast, olive oil, turkey sausage, onion, celery, green onions, green bell peppers, garlic, chicken-flavored bouillon cubes, fat-free Italian dressing, long-grain rice

Calories: 345

Try this recipe: Chicken-Sausage Jambalaya

