Dinner: Saffron, Shrimp, and Chickpea Paella

How-to: Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 6 large shrimp (peeled, deveined) and 1 minced garlic clove; cook until shrimp are opaque. Transfer to a bowl. Combine 1/4 (14.5-ounce) can of fire-roasted crushed tomatoes, undrained; 1/8 teaspoon saffron threads, crushed; and 1/8 teaspoon hot sauce in skillet. Add 1/4 cup cooked brown rice, 1/4 (15.5-ounce) can of chickpeas; simmer 5 minutes. Add shrimp mixture; cook until heated.



Why it works: Saffron may alleviate depression. Chickpeas have folate and mood-lifting tryptophan. Shrimp are a good source of vitamin B6. And brown rice boasts magnesium.