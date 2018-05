What it is: A member of the onion family, available commercially as an oil, extract, or pill (in addition to its natural state).

What it’s used for: To lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, as well as blood pressure. Also used as a blood thinner and to combat atherosclerosis.

The risk: Garlic’s blood-thinning properties may increase risk of bleeding associated with warfarin, a blood thinning drug commonly prescribed to people with heart-rhythm disorders and to people who have had heart attacks or heart-valve replacements, as well as aspirin.