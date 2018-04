10 Medical Tests Women Need This Year

New rules: A government advisory panel recently gave annual mammos a thumbs-down for women ages 40 to 49 who don’t have an elevated risk of breast cancer. (Scientists are worried about overdiagnosis, false positives, and unnecessary biopsies and radiation exposure.) Now, only low-risk women ages 50 and older are supposed to get a mammo every two years.But many doctors and cancer organizations disagree . If your breast cancer risk is elevated because of a personal or family history, yearly mammos starting at age 40 (or younger) are still advised. Talk to your doc during your annual physical about your cancer risks, and call her right away if you have any breast problems.