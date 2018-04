Sure, it sounds a little intimidating at first, but phone sex is a great way for couples to bond when one of you is on the road.First, dim the lights and slip into something sexy. Start by telling your husband what you’re wearing, where you are, etc. Talk about the last time you had sex or what you would be doing to him if you were home. If the goal is an orgasm, describe what you’re doing to yourself, and ask him to do the same. Just relax and have fun!