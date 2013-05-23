My 3-Part Healthiest-Self Plan

2 of 4 Getty Images

My diet commandments

Less snacking. I'll drink lots of water and tea to help limit mindless eating. And when I do snack, I'll be sure to savor each mini-meal—not simply shove food in my mouth while working on the computer.

Less sugar. I have a huge sweet tooth, but going forward I'll make sure my sweet treats incorporate nutritious foods like fruits and whole grains.

Less booze. I'll limit my alcohol to Friday and Saturday nights only.

More veggies. This means making sure all my meals and snacks include at least one vegetable.

More balanced meals. I'll take the time to create real meals instead of throwing random foods together. My diet staples will be lean proteins like eggs, seafood, tofu, beans, and meat; Greek yogurt; and healthy fats like olive oil, nut butters, and avocado.