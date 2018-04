32 Easy Chicken Recipes for Dinner Tonight

Chicken is a quick and healthy way to get dinner on the table, but there are only so many grilled chicken breasts you can eat before your taste buds beg for something else. To keep chicken interesting, and keep you from ditching this super-healthy food, we’ve rounded up the best good-for-you chicken recipes out there.

These go-to recipes lighten traditional American, Italian, French, Japanese, Greek, and Thai poultry dishes so that you have something quick to whip up for dinner. From chicken tacos to peanut noodles with chicken, you’ll relish every bite of these protein-packed meals. Even better, these recipes are tried and tested so that they are easy to make, even when you are on the go. Getting creative in the kitchen doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice your time and energy!

Each one of these meals is low in calories so you can indulge with no worries. Whether you try them out for lunch or dinner, the protein you’ll get from these recipes will satisfy your appetite. These unique takes on these classic dishes make this healthy fuel so much more enjoyable, pick the recipes you want to add to your wheelhouse and get cookin’!