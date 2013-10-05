4 Delectable Crock-Pot Recipes

Slow isn't usually the word you want to hear when you're trying to get dinner on the table. But these four recipes can simmer on the counter all day to provide a hearty meal that's well worth the wait.You'll never taste pork that's more tender than these Tex-Mex tacos. Salsa, chili powder, and a dash of unsweetened cocoa add plenty of flavor to the meat while it's cooking, and cilantro and lime add a tangy finish. Although the dinner is a little caloric for dieters, swap out one of the tacos for a side salad to save 100 calories.