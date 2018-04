Style Solutions: Help Me Look Great After Workouts

As comfy as sneaks—and way cuter—these slip-ons have a cushy foot bed that molds to soles. Patagonia Footwear Maha Breathe ($80; specific shoe arrives in spring)• Play up your shape with fitted pieces that skim your curves—oversize hoodies and baggy track suits don’t work outside the gym.• Opt for fitness apparel that mimics the cut and style of your wardrobe staples. If you wear black boot-leg pants in a dressy fabric for work, look for pants with the same cut in a performance fabric.• Look alive with metallic or brightly colored tops and jackets that add some color when you’re in no-makeup mode.