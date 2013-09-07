6 Healthy Pizza Recipes Made Fabulous

Pizza 101

When a basic cheese pie just won’t do, try one—or more!—of these to-die-for toppings.

A word about dough
You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket (Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Albertsons make great ones). Let dough sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling it out, and arrange your oven rack at the lowest position. Choose one of the following pizza topping ideas and prepare as directed.
Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

Traditional eggplant parmesan is high in calories and sodium. Enjoy the flavors you love with this lighter, non-fried pizza version. Fresh plum tomatoes are a good source of folate and the cancer-fighting antioxidant lycopene, while part-skim ricotta adds a creamy texture without all the saturated fat of whole-milk cheeses.

Try the recipe: Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Greek Pizza

Get a taste of the Mediterranean with this pie featuring fresh shrimp and sweet grape tomatoes. Using a sharp, salty cheese like feta minimizes fat since you don't need a lot to enjoy its pungent flavor.

Try the recipe: Greek Pizza
Potato, Rosemary, and Bacon Pizza

Potatoes make an inexpensive topping and are low in calories and high in potassium and vitamins C and B6. Make sure to leave on the skins—they contain fiber and a cancer-fighting plant chemical called chlorogenic acid. Turkey bacon adds a delicious smoky flavor without the saturated fat of traditional pork varieties.

Try the recipe: Potato, Rosemary, and Bacon Pizza
Smoked Salmon Pizza

Fresh lemon and dill liven up reduced-fat cream cheese to create a zesty, lower-calorie spread for this delicious pizza. Tender smoked salmon requires no extra prep and is full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Use this tasty combo to top mini whole-grain bagels for a tasty brunch dish!

Try the recipe: Smoked Salmon Pizza
Pizza Bianca

Calling all cheese lovers! This classic pizza features four delicious varieties for a pie that may taste super-indulgent, but is easy on the waistline.

Try the recipe: Pizza Bianca
Spicy Margherita Pizza

This pizza gets a spicy kick from arrabiata sauce infused with red chile pepper flakes. Chiles contain capsaicin, a compound which may lower the risk of some cancers. A combo of smoked and regular mozzarella cheeses adds a flavorful twist to this classic pie.

Try the recipe: Spicy Margherita Pizza

