Cook Once, Eat Twice Meals

Lori Powell
September 07, 2013
Our recipes let you quickly transform tonight's yummy dinner into something just as great tomorrow.

Night 1: Lemon and Sage Roasted Chicken
Fresh lemon, olive oil, and herbs add great flavor to this economical meal. Roasting root veggies brings out their natural sweetness, and the combo of parsnips, turnips, carrots, and potatoes is packed with potassium, beta carotene, vitamin C, and cholesterol-lowering fiber.

Try this recipe: Lemon and Sage Chicken Roasted Chicken
Night 2: Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Leftover roasted chicken and vegetables are combined with a simple, low-fat white sauce to create these adorable individual pies. A topping of pre-made puff pastry adds a decadent touch with minimum effort.

Try this recipe: Mini Chicken Pot Pies
Night 1: Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is a great source of lean protein, and this horseradish-laced coating has a powerful flavor with a minimum of sodium. Brussels sprouts are full of cancer-fighting chemicals, while sweet potatoes contain cholesterol-lowering compounds. Both vegetables are nutrient powerhouses rich in beta carotene, fiber, iron, and potassium.

Try the recipe: Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Night 2: Pork and Black Bean Tacos

Spice up leftover pork tenderloin with fresh garlic and smoky chipotle chiles to make these fiber-packed tacos, which are much lower in salt and saturated fat than traditional restaurant-fare.

Try the recipe: Pork and Black Bean Tacos
Night 1: Cheesy Polenta With Roasted Vegetables

This quick-cooking dish makes a great weeknight meal and features a colorful array of fresh veggies full of beta carotene, folate, and vitamins A and C. Low-sodium chicken broth adds great flavor to the polenta without excess fat and sodium, while sharp Parmesan and creamy goat cheese create a rich and creamy texture.

Try the recipe: Cheesy Polenta With Roasted Vegetables
Night 2: Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

You won't miss the meat in this hearty pasta dish layered with creamy ricotta cheese and tender roasted vegetables. Store-bought marinara sauce and no-boil noodles cut down on cooking time—look for whole-wheat versions for added fiber.

Try the recipe: Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Night 1: Maple-Glazed Salmon With Warm Wheat Berry Salad

A sweet and tangy glaze compliments this oily fish, full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Wheat berries are whole, unrefined wheat kernels and are full of dietary fiber and energizing B-vitamins. Bonus: A recent study found adults who consumed the most whole grains were 35% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who had the lowest intake.

Try the recipe: Maple-Glazed Salmon With Warm Wheat Berry Salad
Night 2: Salmon Cakes With Dill Sauce

Traditional cream sauces can be laden with saturated fat. This lighter version features low-fat, calcium-rich yogurt, which is full of probiotics that keep your digestive system humming. Using egg whites versus whole eggs and baking the cakes rather than frying in oil also keeps this dish heart-friendly.

Try the recipe: Salmon Cakes With Dill Sauce

