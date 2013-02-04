3 Ways With Rotisserie Chicken

Store-bought chicken doesn’t have to be ho-hum. Here, three top chefs take it to a whole new (delicious!) level.



Fusilli Michelangelo with Roasted Chicken

Take a trip to Italy with this tasty pasta dish created by Michael Chiarello, a nationally renowned chef, restaurateur, winemaker, and owner of Napastyle. It features fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta and peppery arugula, which is a good source of vitamin C, folate, and beta carotene. Tomato sauce, flavored with fresh garlic and basil, is low in fat and full of the antioxidant lycopene, a natural cancer-fighter.



Try this recipe: Fusilli Michelangelo with Roasted Chicken