Best Bargain Bottles of Wine

Rívola Sardón de Duero

Spain 2006, $14



An entry-level bottle from a great winery in Spain, this is a 60–40 blend of the local red grape Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon. Think red berries, spice, mint, and jasmine. Considering that the grapes are hand-harvested, this bottle is a steal. Pair with lamb or an aged cheese, such as Manchego.