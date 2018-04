10 Blooming Bargains Under $10

Are you tired of winter's cold bite? Well you are in luck because spring comes early with these fun, floral beauty finds that cost less than a fresh bouquet! Twist & Pout Layla Lip Balm (top left) protects your pucker with aloe vera and vitamin E. You’ll smile each time you pull the oh-so-cheery package from your purse. ($9.50) Almay Pure Blends Eyeshadow in Petal (bottom right, Drugstores) nourishes skin with a combo of lotus and orchid extracts—and the pink hue is the perfect wear-everywhere neutral. ($7.49)