7 Ways to Beat the Winter Blahs

Jen Jafarzadeh L’Italien
May 15, 2012
Feel better this season

Are you tired of the cold, short days? Whatever! Thrill your senses with these feel-great finds.

Warm and fuzzy

When the weather outside is frightful and the house is drafty, wrap up in this cozy Global Celebrations Throw ($29.99)for instant warmth and comfort.
Cinnamon trick

Simmer a pot of water, apples, and cinnamon sticks on the stove for a lift. The spicy scent eases stress, helps headaches, and increases alertness.
Petal power

Grab a bunch of flowers, like gerbera daisies, for your desk or living room. A Harvard study showed that fresh flowers make you feel less anxious.
Pint-size pleasure

Think spring with yummy sorbet combinations like Blackberry Cabernet (shown) and Peach Ginger from Ciao Bella ($5 for a pint).
Red-hot bliss

A square (or more!) of Vosges spicy-sweet Red Fire Exotic Candy Bar ($7.50)—with dark chocolate, Ceylon cinnamon, and Mexican ancho and chipotle chillies—will fire up your endorphins.
Happy feet

Your feet take a beating this time of year. Show them some love with a relaxing Thymes Essentials Foot Soak ($5). It smells great and contains Epsom salt to soothe sore muscles.
What Music Puts You In A Great Mood?

Here, our staff’s ultimate get-happy playlist.

“Almost” by Bowling for Soup
“It’s funny! Give it a listen.” —Amanda Stevens, Senior Designer

“Hot and Cold” by Katie Perry
“It has a contagious beat that makes you want to dance and sing at the top of your lungs.” —Jacquelyne Froeber, Editorial Assistant

“Sugar Magnolia” by Grateful Dead
“Its bouncing rhythm and blissed-out lyrics are an instant summer daydream.” —Michael Gollust, Research Editor

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyonce
“I picture Beyonce’s video, and I try to bounce, wave my hand, and look fierce like her. But I end up looking goofy, which makes me laugh.” —Jennifer Goldstein, Beauty and Fashion News Editor

“Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA
“If you’re listening to ABBA, everything else just seems less important.” —Kimberly Holland, Editorial Assistant

“Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus
“When I sing along to it, I forget about all the worries going through my brain." —Susan Hall, Assistant Editor

