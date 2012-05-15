7 Ways to Beat the Winter Blahs

Are you tired of the cold, short days? Whatever! Thrill your senses with these feel-great finds.
Warm and fuzzy
When the weather outside is frightful and the house is drafty, wrap up in this cozy Global Celebrations Throw ($29.99)for instant warmth and comfort.
Cinnamon trick
Simmer a pot of water, apples, and cinnamon sticks on the stove for a lift. The spicy scent eases stress, helps headaches, and increases alertness.
Petal power
Grab a bunch of flowers, like gerbera daisies, for your desk or living room. A Harvard study showed that fresh flowers make you feel less anxious.
Pint-size pleasure
Think spring with yummy sorbet combinations like Blackberry Cabernet (shown) and Peach Ginger from Ciao Bella ($5 for a pint).
Red-hot bliss
A square (or more!) of Vosges spicy-sweet Red Fire Exotic Candy Bar ($7.50)—with dark chocolate, Ceylon cinnamon, and Mexican ancho and chipotle chillies—will fire up your endorphins.
Happy feet
Your feet take a beating this time of year. Show them some love with a relaxing Thymes Essentials Foot Soak ($5). It smells great and contains Epsom salt to soothe sore muscles.
What Music Puts You In A Great Mood?
Here, our staff’s ultimate get-happy playlist.
“Almost” by Bowling for Soup “It’s funny! Give it a listen.” —Amanda Stevens, Senior Designer
“Hot and Cold” by Katie Perry “It has a contagious beat that makes you want to dance and sing at the top of your lungs.” —Jacquelyne Froeber, Editorial Assistant
“Sugar Magnolia” by Grateful Dead “Its bouncing rhythm and blissed-out lyrics are an instant summer daydream.” —Michael Gollust, Research Editor
“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyonce “I picture Beyonce’s video, and I try to bounce, wave my hand, and look fierce like her. But I end up looking goofy, which makes me laugh.” —Jennifer Goldstein, Beauty and Fashion News Editor
“Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA “If you’re listening to ABBA, everything else just seems less important.”
—Kimberly Holland, Editorial Assistant
“Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus “When I sing along to it, I forget about all the worries going through my brain." —Susan Hall, Assistant Editor
