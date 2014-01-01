The Many Perks of Coffee

Sure, it gives you a welcome kick, but who knew the nutrients in coffee grounds help some plants grow. Check out what else java can do for you.Freshen smelly fridges with unused coffee grounds. They’ll neutralize air by sucking up stinky moisture, while giving off their own great java scent, says Sara Snow, green-lifestyle expert, TV host, and author of. Just place a small bowl of grounds in the back of your fridge or freezer, or hang a cheesecloth pouch filled with grounds in the cabinet where you keep your garbage. Discard after a few months.