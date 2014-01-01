The Many Perks of Coffee

Sure, it gives you a welcome kick, but who knew the nutrients in coffee grounds help some plants grow. Check out what else java can do for you.
Odor eater
Freshen smelly fridges with unused coffee grounds. They’ll neutralize air by sucking up stinky moisture, while giving off their own great java scent, says Sara Snow, green-lifestyle expert, TV host, and author of Sara Snow’s Fresh Living. Just place a small bowl of grounds in the back of your fridge or freezer, or hang a cheesecloth pouch filled with grounds in the cabinet where you keep your garbage. Discard after a few months.
A mug of joe a day could help you stay sharp. A study from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences found that a daily dose of caffeine may block the disruptive effects of high cholesterol that scientists have linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
Stress buster
We associate coffee with the jitters, but inhaling the scent of roasted coffee beans might actually help you de-stress. The mere aroma of roasted beans triggers a relaxation response, helping to ease stress, according to a study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
Body refresher
Did you know that coffee is an all-natural exfoliant? We love this rejuvenating skin smoother from The Spa at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York.
Mix together 1 cup cooled used coffee grounds, 1/2 cup sugar (also a dry-skin reliever), and 1/2 tablespoon jojoba oil (which hydrates skin without leaving it greasy); gently rub mixture all over your body in a circular motion, then rinse and pat dry.
