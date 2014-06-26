America's Healthiest Superfood Combos

Our top 10 superfoods are delicious (and full of nutritious benefits) on their own. But for an even healthier, more powerful you, try these superfood combos.
America's Healthiest Breakfast Oatmeal Pancakes with Wild Blueberry Sauce Morning energy booster: Try this great-tasting a.m. meal; the vitamin C in the blueberries helps your body absorb more of the plant-based iron in the oats.
Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and recent research shows that wild blueberries are just as good at protecting your heart from damage as they are at protecting your brain.
Put them together, though, and trigger even more heart-helping power: The flavonoids called catechins in chocolate, and flavonoids called quercetins in blueberries are thought to work together to keep your blood from clotting.
Red Bean–and–Olive Oil Dip Here's a satisfying and slimming snack that can be a dip or spread: Beans and avocado are loaded with filling fiber—and the oleic acid in olive oil may trigger tummy hormones that increase the feeling of fullness between meals.