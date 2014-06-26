America's Healthiest Superfood Combos

Laurie Herr; Recipes developed by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
June 26, 2014
Suped-up recipes

Our top 10 superfoods are delicious (and full of nutritious benefits) on their own. But for an even healthier, more powerful you, try these superfood combos.

America's Healthiest Breakfast
Oatmeal Pancakes with Wild Blueberry Sauce
Morning energy booster: Try this great-tasting a.m. meal; the vitamin C in the blueberries helps your body absorb more of the plant-based iron in the oats.

Oatmeal Pancakes with Wild Blueberry Sauce
America's healthiest power parfait

Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits
Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and recent research shows that wild blueberries are just as good at protecting your heart from damage as they are at protecting your brain.

Put them together, though, and trigger even more heart-helping power: The flavonoids called catechins in chocolate, and flavonoids called quercetins in blueberries are thought to work together to keep your blood from clotting.

Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits
America's healthiest power snack

Red Bean–and–Olive Oil Dip
Here's a satisfying and slimming snack that can be a dip or spread: Beans and avocado are loaded with filling fiber—and the oleic acid in olive oil may trigger tummy hormones that increase the feeling of fullness between meals.

Red Bean-and-Olive Oil Dip
America's healthiest dinner

Wild Salmon and Brown Rice Bowl
The compound sulforaphane in broccoli is a potential cancer-fighter—and you boost that power by as much as 13 times when you combine it with the selenium in salmon.

Wild Salmon and Brown Rice Bowl
America's healthiest cookie

Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies
Supercharged snack: This amped-up cookie combines three of the best foods for women into one delicious treat.

Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies

