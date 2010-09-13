8 Chocolate Treats Under 80 Calories

Health.com
September 13, 2010
Chocolatey treats

Take a few minutes to indulge in these 8 chocolate treats. They won't mess up your diet though because each of the tasty treats is under 80 calories.

White chocolate

Enjoy one of Godiva's White Chocolate Praline Heart for just 60 calories.
Chocolate sorbet

Have a 1/4 cup Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Low-Fat Sorbet with 1 raspberry for only 66 calories.
Sunflower seeds

Nosh on 84 candy-coated chocolate-covered sunflower seeds for just 65 calories.
Hot Cocoa

Sip on 1 cup Nestlé No Sugar Added Hot Cocoa and only be set back a mere 50 calories.
Heart cookie

for only 65 calories, you can enjoy one of the Flour Pot Chocolate Lace Heart Cookies.
Mango and chocolate

Have a Chocolate-drizzled mango slices for only 79 calories: 2 mango slices and 1 tablespoon Hershey’s Special Dark syrup.
Vodka shot

Have fun drinking 1 ounce chocolate vodka with shaved chocolate curl for only 75 calories.

