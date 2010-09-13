8 Chocolate Treats Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Chocolate Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
September 13, 2010
1 of 7
Kate Sears (all)
Chocolatey treats
Take a few minutes to indulge in these 8 chocolate treats. They won't mess up your diet though because each of the tasty treats is under 80 calories.
White chocolate
Enjoy one of Godiva's White Chocolate Praline Heart for just 60 calories.
2 of 7
Chocolate sorbet
Have a 1/4 cup Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Low-Fat Sorbet with 1 raspberry for only 66 calories.
3 of 7
Sunflower seeds
Nosh on 84 candy-coated chocolate-covered sunflower seeds for just 65 calories.
4 of 7
Hot Cocoa
Sip on 1 cup Nestlé No Sugar Added Hot Cocoa and only be set back a mere 50 calories.
5 of 7
Heart cookie
for only 65 calories, you can enjoy one of the
Flour Pot
Chocolate Lace Heart Cookies.
6 of 7
Mango and chocolate
Have a Chocolate-drizzled mango slices for only 79 calories: 2 mango slices and 1 tablespoon Hershey’s Special Dark syrup.
7 of 7
Vodka shot
Have fun drinking 1 ounce chocolate vodka with shaved chocolate curl for only 75 calories.
