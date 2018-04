Turn breakfast into a manageable meal with these one-dish recipes. You'll leave your guests satisfied with these nutritious—and no-sweat—casseroles.



French Toast Casserole



This festive, low-fat brunch dish tastes just as good without Grand Marnier, but testers say the pecans are a must.



Ingredients: Dark brown sugar, dark corn syrup, low-fat milk, egg substitute, grated orange rind, eggs, French bread, fat-free whipped topping, Grand Marnier, pecans



Try this recipe: French Toast Casserole