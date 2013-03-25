Get a Beautiful Butt in 4 Weeks

2 of 5

Standing Glute Toner

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and parallel, and hold the back of a chair. Move left toe back 12 inches and touch floor with it. Soften both knees, tuck pelvis, then bend left knee to lift foot off floor. Keeping knee bent, press straight back (as if aiming for 6 on a clock) with foot for 20 reps, then move foot diago-nally to the left (as if aiming for 8 on a clock) and press it back for 20 reps.



B. Straighten left leg. Lift leg, pressing straight back for 20 reps, then press diagonally back (aiming for 8 on a clock) for 20 reps. Return to starting position, and repeat same series of moves on opposite side.



Trainer tip: Be sure to lock your pelvis into a stable position before moving your leg.