Get a Beautiful Butt in 4 Weeks

Tighten your bum with this workout based on the new Core Fusion: Thighs and Glutes DVD from Elisabeth Halfpapp and Fred DeVito, the duo behind the Exhale Core Fusion craze. The moves may look tame, but don’t be fooled: You’ll lose up to 2 inches from your butt in 4 weeks.
•Do 3 times a week for 4 weeks. •20 minutes total. •Do sequence 1 time.
Standing Glute Toner
A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and parallel, and hold the back of a chair. Move left toe back 12 inches and touch floor with it. Soften both knees, tuck pelvis, then bend left knee to lift foot off floor. Keeping knee bent, press straight back (as if aiming for 6 on a clock) with foot for 20 reps, then move foot diago-nally to the left (as if aiming for 8 on a clock) and press it back for 20 reps.
B. Straighten left leg. Lift leg, pressing straight back for 20 reps, then press diagonally back (aiming for 8 on a clock) for 20 reps. Return to starting position, and repeat same series of moves on opposite side.
Trainer tip: Be sure to lock your pelvis into a stable position before moving your leg.
Kneeling Glute Toner
Kneel with knees hip-width apart, and hold the back of a chair; tighten abs, tuck pelvis. Slide left foot back, lift knee and toes off floor; press straight back
with foot (knee bent) 20 reps. Keeping knee behind hip, pelvis tucked, turn out leg slightly (toe to 8 on clock); lift toes 20 reps. Rotate thigh out; press foot back 20 reps. Lift leg diagonally to side 20 reps. Switch legs; repeat series.
Trainer tip: Keep working leg behind supporting leg at all times.
Pretzel
Sit with right knee bent directly in front of right hip and left knee bent behind left hip; place fingertips on either side of right knee (slightly wider than shoulders). Brace core muscles; lift left knee and foot off floor. Do 20 reps, touching floor with knee between reps. Keeping knee up, press knee back for 20 reps. Switch legs; repeat both moves.
Trainer tip: If lifting your knee is too challenging, just lift your foot.
Pigeon Stretch
From a kneeling position, bring bent right knee forward, laying outside of leg on mat, and slide left leg straight back. Keep hands on the floor, framing right knee. Slowly lower chest toward thigh as you gently roll your hips from side to side. Settle into a position that gives you your best stretch, and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.
Trainer tip: Tight hips? Put a rolled-up towel beneath the hip on the same side as your front leg.
