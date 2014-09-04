The Joy Workout

1 of 10 Laura Doss (all)

Boost your mood

You know how you drag yourself to the gym, only to come out feeling happier than you’ve felt in days? That’s the magic of working out: It prompts your brain to release those feel-good neurotransmitters, serotonin and endorphins. What’s more, that afterglow you get from a single sweat session can last all day, according to a recent study from the University of Vermont.



But why wait? Have fun while you sweat—plus torch calories, build strength, and improve balance—with this playful 30-minute ball workout from trainer Marc Santa Maria, based on his hot Ultimate Ball class at Crunch in New York City. Do it 3 times a week for 4 weeks. You’ll not only boost your mood but also tone up and see all-over muscle definition.



