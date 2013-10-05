5 Fantastic Chestnut Recipes

Chestnuts are a healthy, low-fat way to add a slightly nutty and subtly sweet flavor to your holiday favorites.
October 05, 2013
Make use of your holiday favorite
There's a reason there's a song dedicated to chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Chestnuts are a healthy, low-fat way to add a slightly nutty and subtly sweet flavor to your holiday favorites.
Farro Minestrone With Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, and Chestnuts
Get the tastes of the season with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and chestnuts. Pancetta and chicken broth add a savory flavor to balance out the mild veggies and create a low-cal, high-fiber dinner.
The combination of fresh thyme and sage brings out the nuttiness of the chestnuts, while contrasting with the tart Granny Smith apples. The result is a crunchy, warm side dish that will complement turkey, ham, or fish.
In this Asian-inspired recipe, the sweetness of the chestnuts is enhanced with cinnamon and sugar. There's an ample amount of ginger, too, but its flavor mellows as it cooks. And the entire filling meal—including noodles—is only 310 calories.
Add some serious seasoning to your sprouts with this low-cal side dish recipe. Caraway, chestnuts, and just the right amount of olive oil are the perfect addition to this mild veggie. If you have the means, roast your own chestnuts, but bottled chestnuts will save you time if you're in a rush.
Though some of these ingredients (for example, chestnut flour) may be hard to find, this recipe is worth it. The sweetened chestnuts provide the rich taste of pecan pie, but mascarpone and part-skim ricotta cheese add a creamy texture. With just the right amount of bittersweet chocolate and a dollop of coffee ice cream, this is a sweet end to any meal.