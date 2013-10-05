5 Fantastic Chestnut Recipes

Chestnuts are a healthy, low-fat way to add a slightly nutty and subtly sweet flavor to your holiday favorites.

October 05, 2013
1 of 5 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Make use of your holiday favorite

There's a reason there's a song dedicated to chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Chestnuts are a healthy, low-fat way to add a slightly nutty and subtly sweet flavor to your holiday favorites.

Farro Minestrone With Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, and Chestnuts

Get the tastes of the season with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and chestnuts. Pancetta and chicken broth add a savory flavor to balance out the mild veggies and create a low-cal, high-fiber dinner.

Try this recipe: Farro Minestrone With Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, and Chestnuts
2 of 5 Leigh Beisch

Sourdough Stuffing With Roasted Chestnuts

The combination of fresh thyme and sage brings out the nuttiness of the chestnuts, while contrasting with the tart Granny Smith apples. The result is a crunchy, warm side dish that will complement turkey, ham, or fish.

Try this recipe: Sourdough Stuffing With Roasted Chestnuts
3 of 5 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Pork and Chestnuts

In this Asian-inspired recipe, the sweetness of the chestnuts is enhanced with cinnamon and sugar. There's an ample amount of ginger, too, but its flavor mellows as it cooks. And the entire filling meal—including noodles—is only 310 calories.

Try this recipe: Pork and Chestnuts
4 of 5 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Chestnuts

Add some serious seasoning to your sprouts with this low-cal side dish recipe. Caraway, chestnuts, and just the right amount of olive oil are the perfect addition to this mild veggie. If you have the means, roast your own chestnuts, but bottled chestnuts will save you time if you're in a rush.

Try this recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Chestnuts
5 of 5 James Carrier

Italian Chocolate-Chestnut Torte

Though some of these ingredients (for example, chestnut flour) may be hard to find, this recipe is worth it. The sweetened chestnuts provide the rich taste of pecan pie, but mascarpone and part-skim ricotta cheese add a creamy texture. With just the right amount of bittersweet chocolate and a dollop of coffee ice cream, this is a sweet end to any meal.

Try this recipe: Italian Chocolate-Chestnut Torte

