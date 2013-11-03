Easy Christmas Drinks and Appetizers

Festive, filling recipes that won't keep you in the kitchen.
Health.com
November 03, 2013
Put a little ho, ho, ho in your party
If you're hosting a holiday party this year, there's no reason to slave away in the kitchen. These six festive, filling recipes are easy to make and are creative enough to satisfy your inner foodie.
Mulled Wine Sangria
The slightly citrusy flavors in this heady holiday drink make it perfect for sipping during a party. And it's a great make-ahead option—just add in the club soda right before serving. Garnish with a cinnamon stick for a festive decoration.
Though this drink is served chilled, the brandy will warm up any guest on a cold winter's night. The recipe is simple, and it has a sweet pear taste, with just a hint of ginger. It's sugar and spice for around 100 calories.
Most often, you'll see this type of stuffed bun steamed, but our baked versions will have you coming back for seconds. The recipe is simple, but the combination of hoisin and oyster sauce, plus a few teaspoons of rice vinegar, add just the right amount of zing. And each bun contains 10 grams of protein, but only 4 grams of fat.
Get a gourmet taste by making these open-faced sandwiches for hungry guests. While most appetizers are fat-bombs, the lean beef tenderloin has half the fat as a serving of Swedish meatballs. The combination of protein and carbohydrates will satisfy, but try a multigrain baguette for extra fiber.