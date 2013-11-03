Easy Christmas Drinks and Appetizers

Festive, filling recipes that won't keep you in the kitchen.

Health.com
November 03, 2013
Put a little ho, ho, ho in your party

If you're hosting a holiday party this year, there's no reason to slave away in the kitchen. These six festive, filling recipes are easy to make and are creative enough to satisfy your inner foodie.

Mulled Wine Sangria

The slightly citrusy flavors in this heady holiday drink make it perfect for sipping during a party. And it's a great make-ahead option—just add in the club soda right before serving. Garnish with a cinnamon stick for a festive decoration.

Try this recipe: Mulled Wine Sangria
Salmon Canapés With Horseradish Cream

Lime and horseradish add a kick to these canapés. And since there's no cooking involved, assemble these apps just moments before guests arrive.

Try this recipe: Salmon Canapés With Horseradish Cream
Gingered Pear and Brandy Cocktail

Though this drink is served chilled, the brandy will warm up any guest on a cold winter's night. The recipe is simple, and it has a sweet pear taste, with just a hint of ginger. It's sugar and spice for around 100 calories.

Try this recipe: Gingered Pear and Brandy Cocktail
Baked Hoisin Chicken Buns

Most often, you'll see this type of stuffed bun steamed, but our baked versions will have you coming back for seconds. The recipe is simple, but the combination of hoisin and oyster sauce, plus a few teaspoons of rice vinegar, add just the right amount of zing. And each bun contains 10 grams of protein, but only 4 grams of fat.

Try this recipe: Baked Hoisin Chicken Buns
Sparkling Cranberry Tea Cocktails

Spread the yuletide cheer with a cup of this fizzy cocktail. It tastes like your Grandma's favorite tea combined with a Cosmo. And for 150 calories, you can sip guilt-free

Try this recipe: Sparkling Cranberry Tea Cocktails
Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches

Get a gourmet taste by making these open-faced sandwiches for hungry guests. While most appetizers are fat-bombs, the lean beef tenderloin has half the fat as a serving of Swedish meatballs. The combination of protein and carbohydrates will satisfy, but try a multigrain baguette for extra fiber.

Try this recipe: Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches With Mustard-Horseradish Sauce

