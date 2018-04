On the hunt for some delicious winter dinner ideas? Nothing makes a cold winter night (or day) more bearable than digging into a hot and hearty meal that's just come out of the oven. However, sometimes hearty cold-weather fare can include higher-calorie comfort foods like French fries, casseroles, freshly baked cookies, and creamy soups that make it more difficult to stick to your healthy-eating goals. In fact, one recent study confirmed that holiday weight gain is real (it starts happening in October) and even found that it can take many months for people to get back to their pre-holiday weights. Yikes!

The solution: This season, instead of loading up on high-calorie treats, indulge your cravings and whittle your waistline by serving up steaming hot—but still healthy—meals. Here, our favorite easy dinner recipes for the winter months, from vegetable-packed soups and stews to flaky biscuits to filling roasts.