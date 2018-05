6 Tips for Beating Jet Lag

Adjusting to the time zone you're traveling toyou get on the plane can help you stay ahead of jet lag.If you're flying east, you might go to sleep an hour earlier than usual each night for a few days before your flight. If you're traveling in the opposite direction, stay up later than you normally would. (This is generally only useful if you will be at your destination for more than two days.)Making the adjustment gradually is essential, according to Dr. Schenck. "Do this in steps over a period of days," he says . "Otherwise, sleep could become a problem even before the trip."