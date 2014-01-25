Feeling stressed? Try some of our easy ways to relax, refresh, and reenergize.
Lavender: A Soothing Scent Sniffing lavender is an instant antidote to anxiety, according to a Japanese study.
Try a lavender-scented candle like Feuille de Lavande (Lavender Leaf) by Diptyque ($60; beautyhabit.com). Its 60-hour burn time will keep you calmer longer.
Advertisement
2 of 7IstockPhoto
Spend less, give more
Feeling overwhelmed is a common complaint. Quick fix: Volunteer at a local charity.
A growing body of research shows that volunteers experience a stress-reducing "helpers' high" and other health benefits.
3 of 7IstockPhoto
Turn up the tunes
Anxious? Listen to your favorite music, whether it's jazz or the latest from Jay-Z. Research from the University of Maryland shows that hearing music you love can relax blood vessels and increase blood flow. That not only calms you down but is good for your heart, too.
Advertisement
4 of 7Ericka McConnell
Your recipe for relaxation
Craving something sweet? Try a delicious mango pie. The sweet, tangy scent of mangoes—whether they're fresh or jarred—may alter your blood chemistry and send a wave of calm over your body, research from Japan shows. Bake your own fragrant pie with our recipe.
Advertisement
5 of 7IstockPhoto
Let it out
A full 85% of women say a good cry makes them feel better, according to biochemical researchers. Permission to break down—granted!
Advertisement
6 of 7Paula Hible
Just 1 minute...
of intense exercise can boost energy and help combat stress, according to a recent study. Try Powerhouse Hit the Deck exercise cards ($20; powerhouseperformancecoaching.com) from exercise physiologist Jenny Evans.
Advertisement
7 of 7IstockPhoto
Squeeze here
Applying firm pressure on the fleshy skin between your index finger and thumb (called the "hoku" spot in traditional Chinese medicine) is a proven de-stressor, researchers at Hong Kong Polytechnic University say: Just 30 seconds of acupressure reduces upper-body tension by 39%.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.